Elizabethtown woman dies in wreck
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Elizabethtown woman was killed in a wreck early Wednesday morning.

Elizabeth Mary Watson, 38, died at the scene of the single-vehicle accident on Johnsontown Road, according to Trooper R.L. Walker.

Watson was driving west on Johnsontown Road shortly before 8 a.m. when she veered right off of the road, Trooper Walker said. She overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Trroper Walker said speed is not considered a factor in the wreck.

