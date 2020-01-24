Elizabethtown woman dies in wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Elizabethtown woman was killed in a wreck early Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth Mary Watson, 38, died at the scene of the single-vehicle accident on Johnsontown Road, according to Trooper R.L. Walker.
Watson was driving west on Johnsontown Road shortly before 8 a.m. when she veered right off of the road, Trooper Walker said. She overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Trroper Walker said speed is not considered a factor in the wreck.
