Columbus County man accused of shooting at girlfriend, 3-year-old child

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man was arrested after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and a three-year-old child during a domestic violence incident last week.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Goins Road on Jan. 18 after receiving a report of a domestic-violence-related shooting.
When deputies arrived, they detained the suspect, Densel Shrea Hemmingway, who is accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and a three-year-old child.
No injuries were reported.
After conducting an investigation that included searching Hemmingway’s car, he was taken before a magistrate and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, discharge a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon with a child present, and assault on a female.
