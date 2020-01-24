Carolina Beach police investigate death of 1-month-old child

By WECT Staff | January 24, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:43 AM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department is investigating the death of a one-month-old child.

According to a news release from the police department, the investigation was initiated on Jan. 20 following the death of Adalynn Elizabeth Garner who lived at a home on Ocean Boulevard.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death, the release stated.

Police officials have declined to release any additional details surrounding the child’s death.

