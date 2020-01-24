Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

By WECT Staff | January 24, 2020 at 6:07 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 6:07 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, Natilie Sandy Moore, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Calabash area.

She is 5′3 with black hair and brown eyes. Moore was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Myleod at 910-508-7626 or call 911.

