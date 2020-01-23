Wilmington names new emergency management coordinator

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington has selected its newest emergency management coordinator.
According to a news release, Natosha Vincent, a firefighter and the public information officer for the Wilmington Fire Department, has been named to fill the newly-created position, effective Feb. 3.
City officials said they included the position in this year’s budget as part of an effort to be more “storm resilient” following Hurricane Florence. Vincent will develop and implement disaster planning and preparedness for the city, including training other city staff members in responding to large-scale crisis events.
“[Vincent’s] experience as a firefighter, hazardous material technician, public information officer and member of the emergency management team will be beneficial in her new role. After having worked with Natosha over the last several years, I am convinced she would excel at any job giving to her and it is that versatility and talent that ultimately led to her selection,” said Wilmington Fire Chief Buddy Martinette.
Vincent holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and has worked with the city since 2012.
