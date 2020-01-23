Wilmington Doctor to work at UFC Fight Night 166

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to North Carolina at PNC Arena for UFC Fight Night 166 Saturday.
The City of Wilmington will be represented at the event not by a fighter, but by Dr. Gabe Frank, who will be cage-side looking out for the health and wellbeing of the fighters at all times.
“You can see it, the eyes glaze over,” said Dr. Frank. “You can see they stumble a little bit and they look a little lost, kind of out of sorts. I've done this long enough, so I've got a good feeling that this guy’s not doing too good. If there is a concern, I will intervene if need be.”
The fighter’s health and safety is a job he doesn’t take lightly.
“It's a huge responsibility and thankfully at these huge UFC events, there are others of us,” said Dr. Frank. “So, we work as a team. But ultimately, it comes back on me to make sure these fighters are safe."
Saturday night will be the second UFC fight that Dr. Frank has worked, but he’s has been working events across North Carolina for the past nine years and he never knows what injury he might have to take care of.
“I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff,” said Dr. Frank. “A lot of really bad knockouts. I’ve had to carry guys out of the ring. Because they’ve been in bad shape.”
