Visitor center dedicated to well loved Wilmington tour guide

“A lot of the people that have moved here, moved here because of Bob Jenkins. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve come across that took his tours that fell in love with Wilmington, fell in love with him and said ‘We’re moving to Wilmington North Carolina!’ and low and behold, they’re here,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “It is truly a great honor to name this building after Bob Jenkins. A more deserving person I can’t think of. A person who was a cheerleader for Wilmington, believed in Wilmington, was a historian, was a salesman, was a character.”