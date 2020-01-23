Visitor center dedicated to well loved Wilmington tour guide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The visitor center was renamed this week after a tour guide and local legend.
Bob Jenkins died in 2018 at the age of 83. He spent decades giving detailed, historic tours of the Wilmington Riverfront and Downtown area.
Wednesday, downtown leaders gathered at the visitor center at the foot of Market Street to make the dedication.
It's now officially the Bob Jenkins Visitor Information Center.
Mayor Bill Saffo credits Bob with helping shape the future of the Port City’s population.
“A lot of the people that have moved here, moved here because of Bob Jenkins. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve come across that took his tours that fell in love with Wilmington, fell in love with him and said ‘We’re moving to Wilmington North Carolina!’ and low and behold, they’re here,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “It is truly a great honor to name this building after Bob Jenkins. A more deserving person I can’t think of. A person who was a cheerleader for Wilmington, believed in Wilmington, was a historian, was a salesman, was a character.”
“He never stopped promoting this town and his love for the city and its people. Thank you, Bob, for helping me also be passionate about my town and its great history. May we all strive to spread the news about our great city, as Bob did. His contributions to downtown development will never be forgotten and we will never forget Bob for his involvement in this city,” Michael Moore said.
Jenkins was a fierce advocate for the Cape Fear River, and is remembered for his wit and for always having his cane while giving tours.
