6 stolen cargo trailers recovered in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators say six cargo trailers stolen from owners in North and South Carolina have been recovered in Columbus County.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Ocean Isle and Sunset Beach police departments asked the sheriff’s office on Tuesday for assistance with an investigation. Following that request, investigators confiscated several stolen items from a home in Whiteville.
The next day, investigators searched a home in Lake Waccamaw and recovered six stolen cargo trailers that were being stored at the location.
Sheriff’s office officials say the trailers were stolen from Brunswick County, Wake County, and Horry County, S.C. Four of the six trailers were returned to their owners, while the remaining two will be returned in the coming days.
The investigation is on-going.
If you have any information about this case or any other criminal matter, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.