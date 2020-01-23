Portrait of former NC Supreme Court Justice, slave owner removed from Orange County Courthouse

The release goes on to say that “State v. Mann gave enslavers virtually unlimited powers of discipline. In overturning a Chowan County’s verdict of assault against a man who had shot a young enslaved African American woman in the back as she fled from his chastisement, Ruffin wrote: ‘The power of the master must be absolute, to render the submission of the slave perfect.’ There was no legal or statutory precedent to justify the opinion. Its language was broadly circulated, licensing extreme physical abuse.”