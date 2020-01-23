Penderlea Middle holds groundbreaking for two athletic fields

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - Penderlea Middle School and leaders with Pender County Schools held a groundbreaking Thursday for two new athletic fields.
A soccer/football field and a softball/baseball field will be built right behind the school.
Penderlea athletes have had to practice and play sports at different schools around the county since they don't have a home field.
“To finally have the last piece of the puzzle of this facility get started is great. We’ve obviously had great community support from Pender County Parks and Rec, from other schools in the district to make sure that the athletic teams that compete outside can still have the opportunity to do that in the interim, but now to have your own home field, a nice facility that’s in your own backyard, literally behind the school -- it’s a great thing,” Communications coordinator Alex Riley said.
Penderlea’s principal Susan Graziano says there’s a lot of excitement about the construction.
“Penderlea is a very unique school in the fact that we have a very involved and supportive community across K-8, so, I’m excited that we’ll have this place to celebrate our students. Our very involved athletic booster club that just started last year, so there’s endless possibilities for what we can do for our students,” said Graziano.
Construction is expected to start in about three weeks and should be complete by June 1, barring any setbacks
