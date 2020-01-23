North Carolina Jazz Festival: 40 and going strong

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Jazz Festival celebrates its fortieth year in Wilmington, when it kicks off Thurs., Jan. 23 at the Hotel Ballast.
The event runs through Sat., Jan. 25.
The festival has not changed venues in its 40 year history, which organize credit as having to do with its longevity.
The event also mixes young rising stars in jazz with seasoned favorites.
There will be three educational workshops and eight master classes during the jazz festival. For more information, click here.
