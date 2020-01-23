NC teachers association gauges educators’ interest in walkout

“It’s shocking and disappointing that there would be a push to illegally strike even though teachers have received the third-highest pay raise in the entire country. The NCAE’s own parent organization reports that average teacher pay in North Carolina is $54,000 per year, good for second in the Southeast. It’s clear that a small, radicalized minority cares more about a political agenda than about teaching children,” wrote Pat Ryan, spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger (R) in an email. “In any event, if they’re going to march, they should march to Governor Cooper’s mansion, because he’s the only one blocking the sixth and seventh consecutive teacher pay raises and a $1 billion increase in public education spending.”