Man charged with murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with murder in New Hanover County.
Cedric Alden Burnett, 23, was arrested in Wilmington Wednesday evening and charged with first-degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, online records state.
Stay with this story as we gather more information.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Burnett has several previous convictions and has served multiple prison sentences. Most recently, he was released from prison after serving about 16 months on weapons charges.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.