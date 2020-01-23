Hardwood head-to-head

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Who will be the next basketball coach for the UNCW men’s basketball program?
That just one of the many topics that John Smist and former UNCW beat writer Brian Mull discussed in the WECT digital studio.
In addition to UNCW basketball, they talked about the ACC team from North Carolina and the brawl between Kansas and Kansas State.
If you have a question about college basketball that you would like answered, email John Smist and they will do their best to answer them each week.
