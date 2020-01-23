Get your fill at Wilmington Coffee Fest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Java enthusiasts unite!
Streets will be buzzing when the Wilmington Coffee Fest comes to town on February 1, 2020. The one day family friendly event celebrates all things coffee.
Even if you aren’t a coffee drinker, you can still enjoy music, artisans, food, raffles and demonstrations.
In the years past, the group has organized Wilmington Coffee Crawl; this year, leaders have taken the best parts of the crawl and will keep the festival centralized at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center and Waterline Brewery.
Tickets are $18 and give you access to 70 vendors, samples from coffee shops, roasters and bakeries, admission to demos, trainings and a commemorative ceramic mug and eco-friendly tote. Buy them online here.
