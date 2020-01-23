First Alert Forecast: increasing temperatures and rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert forecast this week! High pressure will extend down from the north which will keep cool winds and dry conditions in the Cape Fear Region this Thursday. As high pressure slips offshore it will wrap around warmer southeast winds which will aide to milder temperatures Friday.
As temperatures rise so do the rain chances. A speedy low pressure system will bring higher odds for showers of 30% Friday, 70% Friday night, and 10% Saturday. A rumble of thunder is possible with this system but severe storms seem unlikely. Flooding is highly unlikely as rain amounts should stay in the manageable three-quarters of an inch or less range.
A cold front will bring cooler and drier days over the weekend and into next week. Overall the weekend, including Get Fit with Six, will have a successful outcome with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Next week, temperatures will generally be near normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Catch all the details and more in your seven-day outlook for Wilmington right here. And remember, the long-range forecast section of your free WECT Weather App goes out ten days to your specific location. Check it out!
