Father says toddler, teen shot by police while executing search warrant

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA/KCBD) - Midland Police shot a teenager and a three-year-old during a house search Wednesday night, according to the children’s father.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Pine Avenue. A Midland City spokeswoman says there was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night and the Texas Rangers are investigating, but provided no other information.
The family did not provide the names of the children, but did provide photos of them.
The 16-year-old boy, who was home alone with his sister, told his father police threw something through the window and broke down the door of the home without announcing they were officers. The father, now identified as Luis Gomez, says police did have a search warrant.
The father says the teen had something in his hand when he encountered the police, but couldn’t say what it was. He says the teen thought the police were intruders and and went towards the officers. Police began shooting and the teen was shot in the arm. A bullet went through the wall and injured the 3-year-old girl, according to the father.
“She’s in a lot of pain. She just don’t stop crying. She’s shaking. She just keeps screaming every five minutes. The doctor said its going to be a trauma. Like she is going to be traumatized over it.”
Gomez says his 16-year-old son is now in juvenile detention. The three-year-old was shot in the back and has internal injuries and is in a Lubbock hospital.
The father of the children says police have raided the house before for suspicion of drugs. He says he was at work when the search happened.
Midland Police say Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOSA and KCBD. All rights reserved.