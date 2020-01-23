AVX: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (AP) _ AVX Corp. (AVX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $47.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fountain Inn, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.
The maker of electronic components posted revenue of $344.4 million in the period.
AVX shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.
