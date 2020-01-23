18 arrested, 12 sought in operation that targeted drug dealers in Oak Island area

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department on Thursday announced 18 people have been arrested and 12 others sought following a year-long narcotics investigation.
Town officials say the investigation was called New Year’s Resolution Roundup and led by narcotics detectives with Oak Island police.
“Over the course of a year, [detectives] conducted many controlled operations with neighboring agencies to reduce the illegal sales of narcotics within the town of Oak Island and surrounding areas,” Chief Wilburn L. Ingram stated in a news release.
Ingram said the investigations led to a total of 105 felonies and 29 misdemeanors.
“The Oak Island Police would like to extend its appreciation to everyone who assisted this year with our relentless pursuit to keep illegal narcotics off the streets within our city and Brunswick County,” Ingram added.
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, Leland Police Department, Southport Police Department, and the Caswell Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.