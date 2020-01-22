WPD investigating stabbing after victim arrives at ER

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man said he was stabbed by another man after a dispute over a woman early Wednesday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where a stabbing victim had arrived in the emergency room.
The man told officers that he was stabbed near the intersection of 12th and Greenfield streets.
Police were unable to locate a crime scene.
The case still is under investigation.
