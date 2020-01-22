WPD investigating stabbing after victim arrives at ER

By WECT Staff | January 22, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:11 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man said he was stabbed by another man after a dispute over a woman early Wednesday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where a stabbing victim had arrived in the emergency room.

The man told officers that he was stabbed near the intersection of 12th and Greenfield streets.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene.

The case still is under investigation.

