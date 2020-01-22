Wilmington City Council takes steps towards railroad realignment

“We have a lot of traffic that’s coming out of the port of Wilmington,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “Majority of that traffic is being moved out by truck. It would be nice if more of that traffic was moved out by rail, a lot more of that cargo was moved out by rail, obviously they could move more cargo by doing it that way, obviously the port is growing, the city is growing and it would be nice if we could do that as opposed to taking all of the cargo through the middle of the city.”