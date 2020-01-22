Uncertain future of Lock & Dam No. 1 has water authorities on edge

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that if Lock & Dam No. 1 went away, our supply, our current supply of raw water would not be available,” he said. “There is no substitute for that water, so we would either have to rebuild all of that infrastructure so that it doesn’t necessarily need that, and we’re talking millions and millions of millions of dollars, or we have to search for another source and I’m not sure where that source is.”