Shallotte Rotary Club to host Las Vegas Night fundraiser

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Rotary Club will host its 15th annual Las Vegas Night on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Planet Fun located at 349 Whiteville Road NW.
Tickets for the event are $85 and include:
- Free casino games including roulette, craps, blackjack, Texas hold-em, and horse races
- Appetizers and a sit-down dinner
- Door prizes for all attendees.
- Silent and live auctions
- A chance to win three semi-grand prizes or the grand prize of a $2,020 Best Buy gift card.
Tickets are available from any Shallotte Rotary member, through the Shallotte Rotary Club’s website (www.shallotterotary.com), from the club’s Facebook event page, or directly from this link: https://tinyurl.com/ts6vdv4.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
