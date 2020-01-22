Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey gifts Super Bowl tickets to NC military couple

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks on from the bench area during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (Source: Mike McCarn)
January 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 4:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WNCN) - Way to go, Christian!

The Carolina Panthers Mr. Do-it-all running back gifted two Super Bowl tickets to a Marine and his wife, thanking him for his service to our country.

Though the Panthers won’t be playing when the lights come on during Super Bowl Sunday, the deed itself was good enough!

The tickets will go to Sgt Maj. Luis Leiva who is stationed at Camp Lejeune. Leiva has provided nearly 30 years of service to the United States, according to McCaffrey.

McCaffrey tweeted about the gift earlier on Wednesday.

McCaffrey teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to award Leiva two tickets to the game in Miami.

