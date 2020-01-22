New Hanover County leaders discuss future of WAVE

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After being at odds about the future of public transportation, all five New Hanover County commissioners voted in favor of a resolution with the Wilmington City Council for Enhanced Public Transportation.
Commissioners have expressed frustration with the current WAVE transit system and it's ineffective funding.
City and county leaders announced they would work together to reboot public transportation earlier this month after commissioners voted to withdraw financial support last year.
“Instead of the city and county shooting over each other’s bow we’re actually working together and this all came from a discussion Vice Chair Cusak and I down with Mayor Saffo and Councilman Rivenbark a few months ago and just had a really frank discussion,” said chair Julia Boseman.
The Wilmington City council also voted on the resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.