Middle school cheerleaders raising money for their coaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cheer parents at Trask Middle School were shocked to find out that their children’s coaches weren’t getting paid.
On top of that, they came to find out that cheerleading isn’t even considered a sport in the county.
According to an email from a spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools, "New Hanover County Schools provides pay for cheerleading coaches. Middle school cheer is considered a club activity and advisors are paid at the club advisor rate. High School cheerleading coaches are paid a coaching supplement. Cheerleading at the middle school level has only existed for the past few years. It is not required and operates as a voluntary program. Students are required to submit paperwork and meet the attendance/academics eligibility requirements for student-athletes. "
“I definitely consider it a sport," says 8th grade Trask cheer caption Ella Thompson. "We tumble and do stunts, it requires you to physically do something. I don’t know why it wouldn’t be considered a sport like every other sport you’re physically doing something.”
“I think that cheerleaders and cheer coaches work just as hard as other basketball players or coaches or any other sport,” says 6th grade cheerleader, Addison Dick. "I honestly think that it [cheerleading] can be just as hard as throwing a football and catching it.”
Cheer parents at Trask wanted to help out the coaches at the school. The cheerleaders will hold a cheer camp, and all proceeds will go toward the cheer coaches.
The camp will be held at Trask Middle School, on February 21st from 9am-12:30pm.
Ages include anyone in elementary school. And it is $30 to attend.
“Elementary kids can come to learn some cheer stunts and cheer dances and a few cheers, have some fun,” says cheer mom Samantha Hoey. “All the proceeds will go to the coaches, because it’s the least we can do to give them money for their time.”
For more details contact Samantha Hoey at 480-278-6975
