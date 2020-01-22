Lawmaker requests Columbus County be designated Second Amendment sanctuary

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Brenden Jones of Columbus County is leading a charge to recognize his county as a Second Amendment sanctuary.
According to a release from the lawmaker, Rep. Jones spoke before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Tuesday in favor of the measure.
Seven counties in the state have passed their own resolutions to be designated sanctuaries for the Second Amendment. Cherokee and Rutherford counties were the first two in North Carolina to pass their resolutions in 2019 to protect the right to bear arms.
“The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 30 of the North Carolina Constitution expressly protect the people’s right to keep and bear arms,” states Rep. Jones in a press release. “Recent gun control efforts by those around the country, however, have led various counties and towns to take a proactive stance to ensure there is no infringement upon this constitutional right. As a result, passing or enacting a resolution of this kind would work to oppose restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.”
The measure would also ensure no county or municipal resources would be used “in the disarmament of any residence.”
Jones has an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and since his election to the state House of Representatives, he has led the effort to defeat intrusive gun control legislation such as the “red flag laws,” according to the press release.
Jones has launched an online petition to support his cause.
