Interim police chief speaks on new role, issues in Wilmington

“We want to be accessible to the citizens and we haven’t quite figured out how we’re going to do it -- the most efficient and effective ways to do it -- because we still have to run the police department but I want citizens to have access to me, the deputy chiefs and the captains,” he said. “One thing that’s very important to me is running the police department not just based on crime data and traffic crash data and clearance rates, that we get that qualitative data, that we engage our citizens and we know what their concerns are.”