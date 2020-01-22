Hurt, No. 8 Duke end 2-game skid by beating Miami 89-59

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half to help No. 8 Duke beat Miami 89-59 on Tuesday night.
Tre Jones added 16 points for the Blue Devils. Duke was coming off its first back-to-back losses since February 2018, first on the road against Clemson and then at home last weekend to Louisville.
The Blue Devils shot 53% and hit 11 3-pointers in this one. Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes, who shot just 30%. Leading scorer Chris Lykes finished with just nine points for Miami.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)