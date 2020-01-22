Hurt, No. 8 Duke end 2-game skid by beating Miami 89-59

Miami forward Anthony Walker, left, dives for the ball with Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
January 21, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 11:43 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half to help No. 8 Duke beat Miami 89-59 on Tuesday night.

Tre Jones added 16 points for the Blue Devils. Duke was coming off its first back-to-back losses since February 2018, first on the road against Clemson and then at home last weekend to Louisville.

The Blue Devils shot 53% and hit 11 3-pointers in this one. Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes, who shot just 30%. Leading scorer Chris Lykes finished with just nine points for Miami.

