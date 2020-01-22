First Alert Forecast: slowly moderating temperatures, eventual rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A gusty ocean storm will pin wind chills in the humbling 20s and 30s for much of Wednesday, but the weak midwinter sun will begin to work to slowly moderate the chilly temperatures. Expect highs to grow from near 50 Wednesday to the middle 50s Thursday to the lower 60s Friday.
Rain chances will hover near 0% through Wednesday and Thursday. A speedy low pressure system will bring higher odds for showers of 30% Friday, 70% Friday night, and 10% Saturday. A rumble of thunder is possible with this system but severe storms seem unlikely. Flooding is highly unlikely as rain amounts should stay in the manageable three-quarters of an inch or less range.
Your late weekend / early next week forecast features lower rain chances and cooler but certainly not excruciatingly cold temperatures. Catch these details and more in your seven-day outlook for Wilmington right here. And remember, the long-range forecast section of your free WECT Weather App goes out ten days to your specific location. Check it out!
