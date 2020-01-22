First Alert Forecast: slowly moderating temperatures, eventual rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A gusty ocean storm will pin wind chills in the humbling 20s and 30s for much of Wednesday, but the weak midwinter sun will begin to work to slowly moderate the chilly temperatures. Expect highs to grow from near 50 Wednesday to the middle 50s Thursday to the lower 60s Friday.