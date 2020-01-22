Commissioners approve resolution for interim police chief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Wilmington City Council leaders have approved a resolution naming the new Interim Police Chief.
City council unanimously appointed Assistant Police Chief Donny Williams as interim chief.
Williams is a Wilmington native who has served with the police department for 29 years.
He will be replacing retiring Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.
Williams will take over on February first.
No word yet on when a final decision will be made to select a new police chief.
