Caught red handed: Wilmington red-light cameras approved through fall 2020

“In this particular case, we have a vendor that is very good at running the red light camera system- so much so that folks who are caught by it are unhappy with it. What [ATS] didn’t do is take the time to have an engineer put a seal on their design plan for basically the pole foundations that don’t necessarily affect how the camera operates," said City Attorney John D Joye. "They have a reasonable opportunity to cure, meaning they have to have an engineering firm review the plans, review the structures, making sure everything is the way it should be and when that is done and it’s been sealed, it will be cured. We are doing what we should under the contract in allowing them that. I will tell you that if they do not have this completed before the next extension, I will not recommend that extension and we made them very aware of that.”