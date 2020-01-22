Cape Fear Academy sweeps rivals Coastal Christian

High School basketball
By John Smist | January 21, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 11:25 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy beat rivals Coast Christian, 58-19, on Tuesday at CFA.

The Hurricanes Emmanuel Bonsu led the way with 17 points.

CFA (15-7) hosts Harrells Christian on Friday, while Coastal (9-11) travels to Fayetteville Academy.

Girls

The Cape Fear Academy’s Elena Crvendakic scored 14 points to lead the Hurricanes past Coastal Christian 60-40.

Chloe Kernan chipped in with 13 points for CFA.

CFA (14-7) hosts Harrells Christian on Friday. Coastal Christian (8-8) travels to Fayetteville Academy.

