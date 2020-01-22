Cape Fear Academy sweeps rivals Coastal Christian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy beat rivals Coast Christian, 58-19, on Tuesday at CFA.
The Hurricanes Emmanuel Bonsu led the way with 17 points.
CFA (15-7) hosts Harrells Christian on Friday, while Coastal (9-11) travels to Fayetteville Academy.
Girls
The Cape Fear Academy’s Elena Crvendakic scored 14 points to lead the Hurricanes past Coastal Christian 60-40.
Chloe Kernan chipped in with 13 points for CFA.
CFA (14-7) hosts Harrells Christian on Friday. Coastal Christian (8-8) travels to Fayetteville Academy.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.