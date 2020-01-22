Study: Brunswick County tops national list for PFAS contamination

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has the highest level of PFAS contamination in its tap water among the 44 sites tested in 31 states across the country, according to a new study that was released Wednesday by on organization called Environmental Working Group.
Wilmington wasn’t far behind ranking as the fifth worst.
At 185.9 parts per trillion, the levels measured in Brunswick County go well past the recommended levels set by the EPA of 70 parts per trillion.
The Brunswick County sample was taken from Belville Elementary School by the group Clean Cape Fear.
“I’m devastated to see my children’s school at the top of this nationwide study,” said Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear. “Belville is the largest elementary school in southeastern North Carolina. This is wrong. I’m so sad. My PTO should be asking for cookie and cupcake donations - but instead parents are regularly asked to donate gallons of bottled water. America is better than this. We need to start acting that way.”
The samples for the study were taken between May and December of 2019 and analyzed by an independent lab.
The study also found PFAS compounds are present in rainwater in all major water supplies in the country.
More on the study can be found here.
