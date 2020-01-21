UPDATE: Woman allegedly admits killing her 3 children in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police say they have arrested a woman in the deaths of three children who were found dead.
According to police, the 22-year-old woman admitted to killing her children and will be booked Tuesday, Jan. 21, on three counts of first-degree murder. The children were found in a Phoenix home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue on Monday Jan. 20, around 7:30 p.m.
The woman recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma, police said.
Police say they first received a call from a relative of the children who were three, two and 7-months-old.
When authorities arrived at the home, they were greeted by three adults. Officers performed CPR on the children, but were unsuccessful and the children were pronounced dead.
No further information was immediately available.
