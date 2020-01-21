UNCW to test Seahawk Siren System next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will conduct a full-volume test of the Seahawk Warning Siren System at noon on Monday, Jan. 27.
University officials says they also will test other emergency communication tools, including email, phone, and text notifications, as well as the emergency beacons at CREST Research Park.
“The Seahawk Warning Siren System is an outdoor emergency warning tool that the university uses in conjunction with a number of other resources, namely the UNCW homepage, Facebook, Twitter, campus-wide emails, mass text messages and phone calls, to communicate with the UNCW community during emergencies,” the university said in a news release.
