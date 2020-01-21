S. Carolina faces tough test vs No. 16 Auburn

LEADING THE WAY: The Gamecocks have been led by AJ Lawson and Maik Kotsar. Lawson is averaging 13.8 points while Kotsar is putting up 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by seniors Samir Doughty and Austin Wiley, who have combined to score 25.2 points per contest.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.