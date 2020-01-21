Fire, possible explosion destroy home overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 911 caller reported an explosion and fire early Tuesday morning at a home on Treetop Court in Hampstead.
“I think the original call did call in and say it was some kind of explosion and speaking with some of the fireman on scene they believe they heard some of the popping and crackling of the fire and it was called in by a neighbor this morning,” said Tommy Batson, Pender County Fire Marshal.
The possible explosion and cause of the fire is still under investigation.
As of 4 a.m., the fire marshal didn’t believe anyone was home at the time of the fire. There were no cars parked at the home and so far no injuries have been reported.
Most of the home was destroyed.
