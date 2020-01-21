NC Treasurer Folwell to speak at event sponsored by group opposed to NHRMC sale

“I wanted to see what their issue was, and make sure it related to what it is I’m talking about,” Folwell said. “My big concern on behalf of teachers, those that protect and those that serve, is that, ultimately, when you have a further consolidation of healthcare in the hands of fewer and fewer people, it’s the working people that are going to take the biggest brunt from that. Anybody who is in favor of less independent healthcare, less transparent healthcare, higher-cost healthcare, is going to be on the wrong side of history. I can promise you that.”