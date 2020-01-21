Former Hoggard football standout leaving Duke

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Hoggard High School football player Isaiah Kemp has left Duke and transferred to East Carolina.
East Carolina officials confirmed that Kemp is enrolled in spring semester class and is on the team’s spring roster.
Kemp played only in Duke’s season opener versus Alabama. He sat out the final eleven games and redshirted.
Per NCAA transfer rules Kemp will have to sit out 2020 season but will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2021.
Kemp picked Duke over offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and others.
