First Alert Forecast: wintry

Your First Alert forecast for Monday evening Jan. 20, 2020
By Gannon Medwick | January 21, 2020 at 4:38 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 5:03 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! To begin this forecast period, the Cape Fear Region will squeeze in between a cold northern high pressure cell and a developing ocean low pressure system. This spells wintry conditions for Tuesday, like...

- biting northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph.

- temperatures cresting only mainly in the lower and middle 40s.

- wind chill values fighting their way through the 10s, 20s, and 30s.

- sunny to partly cloudy skies and just an outside chance for a sprinkle or flurry late.

The deepest moisture for most significant precipitation will stay offshore this Tuesday, but a late-week system will look to boost odds for rain showers to 40% Friday, 60% Friday night, and 20% Saturday. Catch details on this and more in your seven-day forecast right here, or your ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

7-day Forecast

