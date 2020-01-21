First Alert Forecast: wintry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! To begin this forecast period, the Cape Fear Region will squeeze in between a cold northern high pressure cell and a developing ocean low pressure system. This spells wintry conditions for Tuesday, like...
- biting northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph.
- temperatures cresting only mainly in the lower and middle 40s.
- wind chill values fighting their way through the 10s, 20s, and 30s.
- sunny to partly cloudy skies and just an outside chance for a sprinkle or flurry late.
The deepest moisture for most significant precipitation will stay offshore this Tuesday, but a late-week system will look to boost odds for rain showers to 40% Friday, 60% Friday night, and 20% Saturday. Catch details on this and more in your seven-day forecast right here, or your ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
