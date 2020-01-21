First Alert Forecast: gradual warming through the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! To begin this forecast period, the Cape Fear Region will squeeze in between a cold northern high pressure cell and a developing ocean low pressure system. Check out these main point below for the week ahead...
- Expect wintry conditions for Tuesday night, like biting northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be tumbling back down through the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 10s.
- The deepest moisture for most significant precipitation will stay offshore this Tuesday, but a late-week system will look to boost odds for rain showers to 40% Friday, 60% Friday night, and 20% Saturday.
- After another teeth chattering morning Wednesday, temperatures will slowly grow to near normal Thursday. By Friday temperatures will run slightly above normal with afternoon highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
