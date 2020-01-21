Dozens without homes find warmth at Wilmington church as temperatures drop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Joachim has been homeless in Wilmington for a month now. It’s his first time without a roof over his head after he was evicted from his home.
“It’s been rough, it’s been really cold, I be outside freezing,” Joachim said.
Had he not gone to church, Joachim would have never known about “The Anchor,” a shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing.
“I went to eat Saturday night and there was a note on the door saying they had a shelter Sunday night, but I didn’t realize it was going to be three days, which is good.”
It’s first come, first served at this shelter. Thirty cots are made available in addition to floor space for anybody who walks in before 10 p.m. Breakfast and dinner are served.
The Anchor has served this need for 20 years now. The shelter that started in Leland has moved around a bit, but the mission has never changed.
“I love people," said Cynthia Wells, founder of the shelter. "They are God’s children and they needed the help so i just wanted to help wherever I could do it, so that’s what we’re doing.”
Joachim says a sleeping bag is usually enough to keep him warm, but on nights in the low 20′s, he’s more than grateful for the Anchor’s roof over his head.
“It feels good I got somewhere to stay for the next couple of days.”
If you would like to donate you can do so by contacting Cynthia Wells at 910-202-7733
