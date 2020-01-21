Dig for your own fossils this weekend at Dinosaur Family Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Journey back in time this weekend to the age of the dinosaurs!
Kids of all ages are invited to dig for fossils and learn about the great creatures of eras past in the traveling Dinosaur Discovery exhibit. Solve puzzles, examine fossils, name your own dinosaur and see how people measure up to prehistoric creatures!
The event will be held at the Cape Fear Museum from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 25. An afternoon snack will be provided during the event. Organizers say its perfect for children ages 3 to 5 and their families and adult participation is required.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.