DA to hold news conference today on last month’s deadly officer-involved shooting at Wilmington apartment complex
Kyle Horton (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | January 21, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 7:46 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 21, regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting which took place last month at a Wilmington apartment complex.

Kyle Horton was fatally shot by law enforcement officers just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Briarcliff Villas Apartments.

The New Hanover County Sheriff said it had received information that Horton, who was wanted in Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, S.C., on kidnapping, carjacking, and armed robbery charges, was possibly headed to the Wilmington area.

Deputies observed Horton pulling into the apartment complex and attempted to capture him.

Officials say Horton drew a gun on the officers, who shot and killed him during the confrontation. No deputies were injured.

Four deputies were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

