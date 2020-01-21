COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: “Let’s have a moment of science” Teacher wants tools for students to compete in Science Olympiad

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students at Cedar Grove Middle School in Supply are getting ready for a big event. Some of the 6-8 grade students will compete in a Science Olympiad March 7 at UNCW. When they do, their teacher wants them to be prepared.
“Help me give my students the necessary tools for exploring the engineering behind boomilever and glider builds as well as the opportunity to create successful circuit labs at Science Olympiad,” says Patricia Gilliand, a teacher at Cedar Grove.
Gilliand is asking for donations to purchase the tools on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“Students will compete in a wide variety of STEM events, requiring them to research, collaborate, build, and test structures, vehicles and prepare study packets needed for Science Olympiad,” she says.
Gilliand had an original goal of $579. She now only needs $144 to complete her mission. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the tools and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Gilliand’s project, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.