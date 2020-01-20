21-year-old injured in weekend shooting, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say a 21-year-old man is recovering after he was injured in a shooting over the weekend.
Jessica Williams, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said officers received a multiple-round alert from ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system — in the 1000 block of Orange Street just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Witnesses told police that someone in an SUV opened fire on a crowd of people gathered in the area, then took off.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
