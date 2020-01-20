National Black Leadership Caucus to hold press conference on death of Paitin Fields

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Black Leadership Caucus (NBLC) will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the death of Paitin Fields.
The press conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., will be held at the 1898 Monument on 1018 North Third Street in Wilmington directly following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
It has been more than two years since 5-year-old Paitin Fields died. To this day, no one has been charged with her murder.
An autopsy report revealed Fields was sexually assaulted and strangled, leading to her death in Nov. 2017.
According to court documents, race could have played a factor in the sexual assault and murder of the Pender County girl.
Those court documents implicate the only known suspect in the case: her uncle, David Prevatte.
Prevatte, 20, was not publicly named as a suspect in Paitin’s death until June 2018 when he was charged with threatening the lead investigator of the homicide case. At the time, Prevatte was in the Pender County Jail on unrelated charges which he ultimately pleaded guilty to.
In a jailhouse interview, Prevatte denied killing Paitin. He acknowledged that he was the one who found Paitin unresponsive and apparently seizing the morning she was taken to the hospital, but said his innocence was demonstrated by his rendering aid to the child.
In a press release, the NBLC stated, “furthermore, David -who was there at the time of her death- has shown multiple expressions of racial hatred. This is extremely concerning as we know Paitin was of mixed ancestry living in a home with a man who had “KKK” on his wall at the time of the incident.”
Court documents also revealed Prevatte failed a polygraph test “miserably.”
He is expected to be released from prison on Jan. 29, according to online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
The NBLC is asking the Pender County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices to take immediate action to charge Prevatte with her murder.
Back in October, Sheriff Alan Cutler said the investigation Paitin’s death was at an apparent “standstill."
“The Paitin Fields case remains an ongoing investigation with the same amount of interest that has always been placed on it,” Cutler said during a news conference on Oct. 16 about an unrelated investigation. “It is very important, very crucial, if anybody has any information they need to come forward and let us know.”
If you have any information regarding Paitin Fields’ death, please contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.
