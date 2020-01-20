Men in Black church service honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people turned out to Enoch Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sunday for its annual Men in Black service, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Pastor Alfred Jackson preached a message explainging King's dream is still very much alive, regardless of the struggles our country may go through.
"As a people we should be full of joy, love for eachother, no matter what color you might be," Jackson said. "Dr. King spoke that message and entirely throughout his life living to bring about change that we will bond together with one another and live out his dream. He had a dream and we are still trying to portray in that dream today."
Jackson believes change and unity start at home — working on what makes the community better.
He plans to do more to help bring people together.
