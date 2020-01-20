Meet Robert Colon, a candidate in the democratic primary for North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three candidates are seeking the democratic nomination in the Seventh Congressional District primary election, hoping to oppose incumbent Rep. David Rouzer in November.
Robert Colon, Mark Judson and Christopher Ward all agreed to be interviewed at WECT, answering the same questions on a range of issues that includes immigration, healthcare, security, trade and gun violence.
Colon, 31, who recently moved from Wilmington to Wallace, holds a certification in the field of water and wastewater management. When asked what he considers the biggest issue in the nation, Colon cited partisanship and lack of compromise in government.
“The way that so-called government is running business now, it just seems out of control with partisan bickering and not being able to find common ground,” Colon said. “I want to be able to build bridges on all the issues.”
If you would like to hear Robert Colon’s response to questions on specific issues, you can go to the corresponding time in the interview listed below:
00:40 Candidate’s biography
02:20 Why he decided to run for office in 2020
02:55 Why he is best candidate on the democratic slate
03:45 What he considers the most important issue of the campaign
04:35 How to stop mass shootings and lower rates of gun violence?
06:15 Does he support a ban on assault-style weapons?
06:55 Does he support universal background checks?
07:50 On immigration, what he thinks should happen to ‘dreamers’, children of immigrants brought to United States as children?
08:25 What is the best way to increase security along US southern border?
10:00 His plan regarding healthcare coverage for uninsured or underinsured Americans
11:00 Does he support exploring for oil and natural gas off east coast?
12:00 What is his view on the USMCA pact replacing NAFTA?
12:45 How to best handle trade policies with China?
13:45 What foreign leader or country poses the biggest threat to US security?
15:00 What other issue of vital importance was not addressed in interview?
One-stop early voting for the March primary elections begins on February 13, and runs through February 29. To check early voting site locations, dates and times in your county click here. Election day is March 3, 2020.
